<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> MP and United Democratic Front (UDF) convener in Kerala Adoor Prakash's statement saying actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dileep">Dileep</a> got justice with his acquittal in the actress abduction and rape case triggered a row in the state.</p><p>With Congress leaders in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala"> Kerala</a> strongly opposing Prakash's statement, the MP made a U-turn stating his statement was misinterpreted and the Congress and UDF always supported the actress who survived the assault.</p>.Dileep arraigned without evidence, says Kerala former police chief T P Senkumar.<p>It was on Tuesday morning that Prakash said Dileep got justice. "Even as all of us support the victim, my personal opinion is that Dileep got justice. I have a personal connection with Dileep. He got justice from the court," he said.</p><p>The remark caused much embarrassment to the Congress-led UDF, at a time when the polling for the local body elections were underway. CPM leaders also strongly flayed Prakash's remark.</p>.<p>Congress leaders swiftly came out in the open rejecting Prakash's view. Kerala PCC president Sunny Joseph said "What Prakash said was not UDF's opinion and the Congress and UDF would remain firm with the actress."</p><p>Subsequently, Prakash also came out with a clarification that his remarks were misinterpreted. </p><p>"KPCC president and senior Congress leaders have clearly stated the stand of Congress and UDF supporting the victim. What I made was only my personal view based on my personal relations. The media only telecasted a portion of my remarks," he said.</p>