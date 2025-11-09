Sabarimala Gold Heist: Court approves polygraph test on Padmanabhaswamy temple staff

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the row over Sabarimala gold heist, a section of employees of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala will be subjected to polygraph test to unravel mystery over the missing of 13 sovereign gold.</p><p>A local court in Thiruvananthapuram gave nod to the request of the local police to subject six staff of the temple to a polygraph test.</p>.Sabarimala row: More attempts to siphon off gold suspected.<p>It was in May that gold bars taken from the temple's strong room for the gold plating works at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple went missing. </p><p>As the probe was progressing the lost gold was recovered from the temple premises. But the police were going ahead with the probe in view of the suspicion that a robbery attempt took place. Hence the police sought permission to conduct the polygraph test of the temple staff. The consent of the employees would be taken before subjecting them to polygraph test.</p><p>The temple is having tight security cover as it was having priceless treasures in chambers. Hence the gold missing assumed much significance.</p>