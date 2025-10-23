Sabarimala gold looting case: What we know so far - a timeline of events

<p>The 'missing gold' case from the Sabarimala temple has taken a decisive turn with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case following Kerala High Court order arresting Bengaluru-based Unnikrishnan Potti. The SIT also held former administrative officer B Murari Babu in this connection. </p><p>Here is a timeline of events in the case relating to disappearance of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. </p>.<p>Unnikrishnan Potty -- proposes electroplating the Dwarapalaka idols in 2019. Chennai-based gold plating firm entrusted with the repair works of the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian) idols at the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in 2019 revealed that the panel given for plating by Potti in 2019 were copper.<br></p>.<p>Both the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner and the Travancore Devaswom Board smith had noted that the gold plating on the temple’s idols and pedestals had faded in 2024. </p>.<p>Potti, who did the work in 2019 is entrusted with the work again six years later. </p>.<p>The Kerala High Court directs Travancore Devaswom Board, to bring back from Chennai, the gold-plated copper sheets fitted above the Dwarapalaka idols.</p>.<p>Kerala HC points out that the weight of the gold plated copper cover came down by 4.541 kgs after it was taken to Chennai for gold plating by a Potti.<br></p>.<p>Portions of the gold plated cover of the pedestal of the idols are recovered from the house of Potti's relative in Thiruvananthapuram.<br></p>.<p>Kerala High Court ordered a detailed investigation by a special investigation team to probe the gold theft.</p>.<p>Potti as well former administrative officer B Murari Babu have been arrested in this connection. </p>