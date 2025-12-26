<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Congress leader in Kerala was booked on charges of sharing an Aryificial Intelligence (AI) generated photograph of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold row accused Unnikrishnan Potti.</p><p><br>Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) political affairs committee member N Subrahmanian was booked by the Chevayoor police in Kozhikode. </p><p>He shared the AI generated picture on social media. A case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing annoyance through communication. </p>.Sabarimala gold row: Congress irked over Pinarayi citing accused Potti's photo with Sonia Gandhi.<p>Others who shared the picture might be also booked by the police in the due course.</p><p>Meanwhile, a video of the function where Pinarayi and Potti were present has come out. CPI(M) camps claim that it was clear from the video that the image of Vijayan talking to Potti was fabricated and it could not be seen there was no image of Vijayan and Potti talking.</p><p>Congress leaders continue to attack Vijayan for referring to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's picture with Potti. </p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that Vijayan was trying to deviate attention from the gold row probe by referring to the picture of Sonia Gandhi. </p><p>"It was substandard on the part of Vijayan to raise allegations against Sonia Gandhi. Even as a picture of Pinarayi with Potti came out, the Congress did not allege that Vijayan was involved in the gold heist," he said.</p>