<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Kerala High Court retired Judge Justice K T Sankaran on Saturday reached Sabarimala here to prepare an inventory of all valuables, including gold, as directed by the HC to check the missing of gold-clad materials from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the hill shrine.</p>.<p>Justice Sankaran had arrived at Pampa, the foothills of Sabarimala, on October 10 and trekked to the temple around 8 am on Saturday.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row: Probe reveals misappropriation of 475 grams .<p>He was accompanied by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, including a goldsmith, sources said.</p>.<p>According to officials, after completing the procedures there, Justice Sankaran will also examine the TDB’s main strongroom at Aranmula.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar had recommended Justice Sankaran for the task, citing his expertise in such matters. Upon completion, he will submit the report directly to the High Court.</p>.<p>The court had earlier ordered a probe after noticing a reduction in the weight of gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.</p>.<p>On Friday, the High Court directed the state police to register a criminal case over the suspected misappropriation of gold from the side frames or lintels of the shrine and to initiate an investigation. </p>