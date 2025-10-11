Menu
Sabarimala gold row: Justice K T Sankaran reaches hill shrine, to prepare inventory of valuables

The team will complete the examination of the strongroom at Sabarimala and prepare a detailed inventory.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 07:18 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 07:18 IST
Kerala NewsSabarimalaGold

