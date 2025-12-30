Sabarimala gold row: SIT quizzes Kadakampally Surendran

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala former devaswom minister and CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran has been quizzed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist.</p><p>Surendran was reportedly quizzed on Saturday, apart from former president of Travancore Devaswom Board P S Prasanth.</p><p>Surendran told the media that since he was devaswom minister at the time of the suspected gold heist, the SIT collected statements from him. He had earlier said that as minister he was not involved in the routine matters of the temple.</p><p>The fresh development will put the ruling CPM government in Kerala in a tight spot. Already the CPM is facing criticism after two persons associated with the party were arrested - former TDB presidents A Padmakumar and N Vasu.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row | CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran questioned by SIT.<p>Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu based suspected antique smuggling D Mani and his friend Balamurugan were being quizzed by the SIT after summoning them to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. </p><p>An NRI businessman had informed the SIT about suspected involvement of Dindigal native Mani in the Sabarimala gold heist.</p><p>The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that there were allegations that the probe was lagging. The observation was made allowing the SIT's request to include two more police officers. </p><p>Earlier the HC had expressed displeasure over the progress of the probe and even stated that 'big guns' involved in it should not be spared.</p><p>So far ten people, including the key accused Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti, were arrested by the SIT in connection with stealing gold from the coverings of the 'Dwarapalaka' sculptures and doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple </p>