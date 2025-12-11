<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Virtual queue booking for the Sabarimala Mandala Pooja will begin on Thursday evening, TDB said.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/travancore-devaswom-board">Travancore Devaswom Board</a> (TDB), the virtual booking will commence at 5 pm.</p><p>Virtual queue slots for darshan on December 26 and 27 can be booked through the website sabarimalaonline.org, TDB said in a release.</p><p>A total of 30,000 devotees will be allowed darshan through the virtual queue on December 26, and 35,000 devotees on December 27.</p>.Sabarimala gold loss: Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to former TDB administrative officer.<p>Additionally, 5,000 devotees per day will be permitted through spot booking, TDB said.</p><p>The Mandala-Makaravilaku season, which commenced on November 16, will end in January 2026.</p><p>On a daily basis, over 70,000 devotees visit the hill shrine in the ongoing pilgrimage season.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> had directed TDB to implement strict crowd management measures, including limiting spot booking based on the rush at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala</a>.</p>