<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the enumeration for the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Kerala began on Tuesday, the state election authorities are carrying out campaigns to allay fears of the NRI community that they may get eliminated.</p><p>Kerala is estimated to have around 30 lakh NRIs. Entire members of scores of NRI families are settled abroad and their houses in Kerala are remaining closed. Hence there is serious concern that many of them are at the risk of getting eliminated from the electoral rolls owing to their absence during enumeration.</p><p>To allay this fear the Kerala election authorities are carrying out intensive campaigns. </p><p>Chief elector officer Rathan U Kelkar said that Indian citizens residing abroad with their families can submit the enumeration form online."During verification, it will be sufficient if relatives or relatives' relatives provide the necessary clarification," he said in a social media post.</p><p><strong>Kerala may also seek legal remedy</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be holding an all party meeting on Wednesday (November 5) to discuss the stand that the government should take on SIR. </p><p>Sources said that the Kerala government would also follow Tamil Nadu government's path of moving legally against SIR. Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front may also back the move.</p><p>In September the Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against SIR. </p><p>In a recent all party meeting convened by the Kerala chief electoral officer CPI(M) and Congress strongly opposed SIR and alleged that there could be vested interests of the BJP government at the Centre in initiating SIR in a hasty manner in Kerala even as the local body polls in the state is due.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the need of SIR became more relevant in Kerala as the total number of Aadhaar cards issued in the state was found to be 49 lakhs more than the state's total population. In many states the number of Aadhaar cards are higher than the population and hence SIR was necessary.</p><p>Sources however point out that the higher number of Aadhaar cards could be also due to the no cancellation of Aadhaar cards of persons who died.</p>