<p class="bodytext">I often return, in the quiet of memory, to a story I read decades ago – a story that pressed deeply upon my conscience and still rests, unbroken, in the chambers of my subconscious. The title of the story is <span class="italic"><em>Just Lather, That’s All</em></span>. Whoever reads it is bound to carry away both its message and its melody of plot. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It is the tale of a barber – a man with a razor in hand and a revolution in his heart. He serves a secret cause, nursing silence in the face of tyranny.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One day, the captain of a military unit – ordered to crush the rebellion – enters the barbershop, calm, unsuspecting, his revolver hanging carelessly on a hook, his beard offered to the blade of the very man who dreams of his death.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the barber prepares his lather, a storm brews in his mind. The razor trembles between two paths – justice or betrayal, vengeance or vocation. Can a barber cut the throat of the man who sits before him unarmed? Can he kill a customer who comes only seeking the simple ritual of a shave, even if that man is his arch-enemy? Would he not, in that single act, sever his own professional soul? </p>.<p class="bodytext">The moral conflict burns through him; philosophy wrestles with passion until, at last, duty steadies his hand. “All that I can do is apply lather and shave my customer,” he whispers to himself. </p>.<p class="bodytext">When the captain rises to leave, he looks the barber in the eye and says softly, "Killing is not as easy as it seems." Often I wonder: isn’t the work of a teacher like the work of a barber? The barber wields foam and blade; the teacher, blackboard and pencil.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The barber can cut a throat with his razor; the teacher can wound a spirit with his pen. I too once faced such a moment, a razor’s edge of decision. Two scholars in my department forged their signatures in the attendance register so that one might roam free while the other sat confined to class. </p>.<p class="bodytext">I called them to my cabin. I laid before them two paths: confess, admit your fault, tender an unconditional apology – and, as a one-time grace, you shall be forgiven. But if you deny, I shall order an inquiry, and if guilt is proven, your names shall be struck from the rolls of the university. I added gently, yet firmly: “I know the truth already. What you have done is not a small error; it is a crime – a sin against trust.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">They looked at me, realising they had been caught, their courage crumbling. They bowed their heads, admitted their wrong, and pleaded for forgiveness. </p>.<p class="bodytext">And though part of me burnt with anger, longing to punish them, another voice rose within me – the promise I had made, the memory of who I was. I was not a policeman. I was not a soldier. I was simply a teacher.</p>.<p class="bodytext">And so, with the gentleness of lather, I forgave my students.</p>