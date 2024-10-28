'Spread of anger, hatred by govt...': Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP-led Centre during Wayanad bypoll campaign

<p>Wayanad (Kerala): Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday commenced her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/wayanad-bypolls-priyanka-gandhi-to-campaign-for-two-days-from-monday-3251492">by-election campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha</a> seat by launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted under its rule.</p>.<p>Speaking at a corner meeting organised in Meenangadi, the AICC general secretary referred to the violence in Manipur and alleged that "planned" attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.</p>.<p>"You have seen again and again the spread of anger, the spread of hatred by this government..." she alleged.</p>.Fighting for democracy, justice central to my life: Priyanka Gandhi pens heartfelt note for Wayanad voters.<p>Priyanka also claimed that policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends rather than the common people.</p>.<p>This is her second visit to the constituency after submitting her nomination on 22 October, followed by a roadshow in Kalpetta town, which was attended by her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the grand old party's state leaders.</p>.Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut from Wayanad may dash BJP's hopes in Palakkad bypoll.<p>The by-election was necessitated by Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The bypoll will be held on November 13. </p>