Supreme Court relaxes bail condition on Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case

A bench of Justices P S Narasimhan and Sandeep Mehta relaxed the bail condition imposed by the top court on Kappan while granting bail in September 2022.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:55 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 09:55 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtSiddique Kappan

