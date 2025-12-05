<p>Thane: A woman and three others have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, whose partially burnt body was found on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The Thane Rural police have booked Hasina Mehboob Shaikh, her brother, Fayaz Zakir Husain Shaikh (35), and two others, who plotted and killed the victim after he denied her a divorce, an official said.</p>.<p>He said that the partially burnt and decomposed body of the victim, Tipanna, a native of Siruguppa village in Karnataka's Bellary district, was found near Shahapur on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on November 25.</p>.<p>According to the police, Tipanna and Hasina were estranged and lived separately due to some domestic disputes, and she had demanded a divorce, which he refused.</p>.<p>"The primary motive appears to be the victim's refusal to grant the accused a divorce, leading her to plan his murder with the help of her relatives and friends," said Inspector Mukesh Dhage of the Shahapur police station.</p>.<p>Acting on Hasina's instructions, her brother, who is an autorickshaw driver, along with his accomplices, took the victim for a ride on November 17. They drove him to a forested area near Shahapur, where they allegedly killed him and attempted to burn the body before dumping it near the highway.</p>.<p>The police had registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) and zeroed in on the accused following a probe.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Fayaz confessed that the murder was carried out on his sister Hasina's directions. </p>