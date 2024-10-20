Theft at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala: Four held

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Four people were taken into custody from Haryana for allegedly stealing a bronze vessel from the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here, Kerala police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The traditional vessel, called "uruli" in local parlance, was used for poojas and rituals at the ancient shrine known for its priceless treasures kept in secret vaults.</p>.<p>Fort police here confirmed that the accused were identified and taken into custody with the support of Haryana police but didn't divulge much detail.</p>.Kerala TV actress held for posession of MDMA.<p>"One of the accused was a doctor having Australian citizenship. A group comprising him and two or three women had visited the shrine and offered prayers last week. The crime reportedly occurred on Thursday," a police officer said.</p>.<p>As the vessel went missing, the temple authorities informed the police, who later identified the accused through a detailed examination of CCTV visuals, sources said.</p>.<p>They were later traced to Haryana, and with the support of the local police there, the accused were taken into custody.</p>.<p>The accused are expected to be brought to the Kerala capital later in the day, sources added.</p>.<p>The theft held at the highly secured temple, where police and thunderbolt personnel are on guard round-the-clock, was a shock to the authorities.</p>