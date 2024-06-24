Tiger scare in Wayanad ends as forest department traps the animal

Wayanad: Farmers and local residents of a forest fringe village in this district in Kerala, who have been living in fear of a tiger, heaved a sigh of relief on Monday morning as the big cat was caught in a trap set by the forest department.

The tiger, identified as 'Tholpetty 7' was creating panic in Kenichira region, near here, killing four cows in two days.

The animal had fallen into the trap set by the forest department on Sunday at around 11 pm, forest officials said.

According to the officials, the tiger reached the cowsheds where it had attacked the cattle recently. It was caught in the trap kept there.

The Forest Department has conducted preliminary health examinations on the wild animal and said it is suspected to have major health issues.