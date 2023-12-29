Transgender persons in Kerala can now register property under own identity

Thiruvananthapuram: The first property registration in the name of a person belonging to the transgender community in Kerala by mentioning the gender as 'TG' was done in Thrissur's Chavakkad.

Faisal Faisu, 38, also came across the obstacle being faced by several others in the transgender community while registering land in their names as the online system only had provisions for mentioning gender as either 'male' or 'female'.

Faisu wanted to register land by maintaining his transgender identity. Moreover, all documents including his Aadhaar card has gender marked as 'TG'.