Trivandrum-based institute developes bio-ink for 3D printing

According to principal researchers Anil Kumar P R and Shiny Velayudhan, the bio-ink will be an alternative disease model system for drug discovery, chemical testing and personalised drug development.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 12:32 IST

Comments

3D drug tissues created with bio-ink could enable more reliable laboratory experiments and thereby eliminate the need for animal testing. In the long run bio-ink could also make it possible to artificially develop functional organ structures using cells isolated from tissues. The 3D printed artificial organs can be even used in advanced regenerative therapies for organ replacement or to restore the function of damaged organs, they said.

A patent was obtained for the product under the title 'A hydrogel system for 3D printing'.

Published 20 November 2024, 12:32 IST
