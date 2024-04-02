JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

TTE 'pushed to death' by passenger on moving train in Kerala

The TTE allegedly fell from the moving train after being pushed by the passenger.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 17:06 IST

Follow Us

Thrissur (Kerala): A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was killed after allegedly being pushed by a passenger from a moving train in this central Kerala district on Tuesday, police said here.

The incident took place when the train was in Velappaya area under Thrissur Medical College police station limit on Tuesday evening, they said.

The TTE allegedly fell from the moving train after being pushed by the passenger.

The incident occurred on the Patna-bound train originating from Ernakulam, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 17:06 IST)
KeralaCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT