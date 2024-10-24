Two arrested in Mumbai for mobile phone theft at concert brought to Kochi

<p>Kochi: Two persons who were arrested in Mumbai in connection with a spate of mobile phone thefts during an Alan Walker concert held here have been brought to Kochi, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Sunny Bhola Yadav and Shyam Baranwal, both from Uttar Pradesh, were brought to Kochi on Wednesday night and will be produced before the court later in the day, they said.</p>.<p>Three phones have been recovered from them.</p>.Three labourers killed, 7 injured as water tank collapses in Maharashtra's Pune.<p>Four other suspects remain at large -- two from Delhi and two from Mumbai -- and their mobile phones remain switched off, according to police officials.</p>.<p>The Kerala police have arrested four individuals in the case so far.</p>.<p>Two suspects were detained in Delhi and two in Mumbai by a special investigation team set up to probe the case.</p>.<p>Of the 39 mobile phones allegedly stolen during the concert at Bolgatty on October 6, 23 have been recovered so far, police said. </p>