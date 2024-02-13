UDF blames Left govt in Kerala for Electricity Board's financial crunch

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a war of words between the ruling Left Front and Opposition UDF over the power crisis being faced by the state and the unprecedented financial crunch suffered by the Kerala Electricity Board.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the Left government's cancellation of a long-term contract signed by the previous UDF regime to buy electricity from outside at a nominal rate of Rs 4.29 per unit has now pushed the Board into an acute financial crisis.

While speaking during the question hour, the LoP pointed out that the Electricity Board has been going through the gravest financial crisis in its history and there are several reasons for the situation.

The previous UDF regime had signed the contract for 25 years and the Vijayan government also continued to purchase power under the agreement. "But, nearly 7-8 months ago, the contract was cancelled by them alleging corruption in it. As a result, the Board has been buying power at a huge rate of Rs 8-9, incurring a loss of Rs 10 crore per day," Satheesan alleged.