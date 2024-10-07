Home
Unruly scenes in Kerala Assembly: LoP calls Pinarayi 'corrupt', CM terms Satheesan a 'substandard person'

With the opposition climbing the speaker's dais shouting slogans and raising banner in front of the speaker, the speaker adjourned the house for the day.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 06:36 IST

Comments
Published 07 October 2024, 06:36 IST
