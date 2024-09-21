Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence dies at 95

Kochi: Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence, who was among the leaders involved in the attack on a police station at Edappally here during the Communist uprising in Kerala in 1950, has died, party sources said.

He was 95. His death occurred at a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments for about a month.

A former Lok Sabha member representing the Idukki seat, Lawrence served in various capacities, including as a member of the CPI(M) Central Committee, a member of the state secretariat, state general secretary of CITU, and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).