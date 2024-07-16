Video of foreigner barred from entering Kerala temple goes viral, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram reacts

"Who is carrying a certificate at all times?" the woman is heard asking in the video.

Her fiancé added that Indians talk about the racism they face in other countries but this too is racism as the woman tears up.

"This is just not fair," the woman adds as she says that she is going to marry an Indian and has read the Gita, despite which the guards were treating here "like a criminal''.

Calling the temple authorities racist, the couple says that they were told that these rules were made in the 90s and have not been changed since.

Comparing the authorities of the temple to the British, her fiancé says that Indians were treated this way when India was colonised and back then restaurants would read "Indians and dogs not allowed inside."

The woman adds that she bought and wore a saree only to enter this temple and extended their trip for a day but the authorities are coming between them and God.

"Who is this person sitting in front of God and telling me that we can't enter?" she asks adding that this is not hate but this is how they feel.

The video that was shared on July 14 has over 3.5 million views and 1.3K comments has gained traction on social media recently.

"Why should anyone be barred from a place worship they want to visit?" wrote Karti Chidambaram as he reposted the video on his X account.

While some people supported the foreigner's argument of letting her enter the temple, several others asserted that traditions must be respected.

"Because it is not a tourist place u want to visit ....it is a place u go to worship," wrote a user on Chidambaram tweet, while the latter responded: "And you are sure of the piety of “everyone” who visit without being challenged since they don’t visibly look “racially different”."