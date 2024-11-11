Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Waqf land: Church calls for govt action amid escalating protests in Kerala

Church sources said the events were organised under the leadership of the All Kerala Catholic Congress, the official community organisation of the Church.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 19:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 19:34 IST
KeralaErnakulamIndia NewsWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us