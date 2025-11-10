<p>An elderly woman, who is called 'Chaya Chechi' serves masala chai on her floating tea shop in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>. </p><p>'Chaya Chechi' is now viral on social media as netizens shower her with love.</p><p>Recently a video was posted on Instagram by a user named Ranavat, which shows the woman on her boat, making and serving tea. </p><p>"Meet ‘Chaya Chechi’ & her floating tea shop— a local legend in Kerala’s backwaters. Known for her spiced masala chai (chaya), infectious laugh, and warm hospitality, she’s been serving tea from her little wooden boat for years," the caption under the video read. </p><p>"This Radiant Rani is a true icon of the Kerala region - a reminder to slow down & taste the chai," it further read. </p>.Watch: World's largest spiderweb discovered housing over 110,000 spiders.<p>The video since posted has garnered over 5 million video and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Such a grounding experience," a user commented.</p><p>A second user wrote, "I am a coffee lover , but chai beats my coffee luv whenever I visit India !"</p><p>"This is what dreams are made of! ," commented a third. </p><p>"Omg such a dream," commented a fourth.</p><p>Another user wrote, "For those who have had experienced it knows these chai beats Starbucks anyday. There is always something special about it. Just like the radiant rani."</p>