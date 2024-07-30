Wayanad landslides: Death toll now 66; hundreds still missing

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in the Wayanad landslides is escalating with 66 bodies recovered so far. Hundreds of people have been reported missing in the tragedy that took place on Tuesday.

The landslide occurred at Mundakai and Chooralmala areas, around 20 kilometres from Kalpetta town of Wayanad, at around 2 am Tuesday. The spot is close to Puthumala where around 20 persons were killed in a landslide in 2019.

While rescue workers could reach the Chooralmala region, no one could not reach Mundakai region so far as roads and bridges to the region were devastated. At least 200 persons, mostly plantation workers, are believed to be stranded in the region. There are scores of resorts in the region, and hence many tourists were also feared stranded. Apart from the NDRF, Army and Air Force teams are also rushing to the spot.