Wayanad landslides: Did Kerala ignore nature's warning signs?

An 8.7 kilometre tunnel road from Meppadi in Wayanad to Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode has been conceived as an alternative to the popular Thamarasserry Ghat road. Reducing the travel time by around one hour, the project is expected to ease the traffic congestion along the Ghat road and boost the tourism sector, as per its detailed project report.

Despite strong objections and concerns raised by the ecologists, the Pinarayi Vijayan government is taking forward it as a prestigious project . Those opposing the project are being framed as 'anti-development' campaigners.

The government, often, blames it on climate change and excessive rainfall as reasons for natural calamities. This time too, the excessive rainfall of up to 572 mm over the last couple of days at Meppadi region has been 'cited' as the reason for the Chooralmala - Mundakkai landslide.

Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi (Wayanad nature protection forum) president N Badusha points out that the proposed tunnel road's starting point is hardly two kilometres (aerial distance) from the present landslide spot. Apart from the 2019 Puthumala landslides, the region had witnessed major landslides in 2000 and 1984. Mundakkai also often witnesses minor landslides and landslips during rainy seasons. Going ahead with a tunnel project in such a sensitive region, that too ignoring the repeated warnings of nature, is nothing but blunder, he said.