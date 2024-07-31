Wayanad landslides: Did Kerala ignore nature's warning signs?

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the back-to-back landslides and warnings by ecologists, the Kerala government seems to have learnt no lessons as it goes ahead with major infrastructure projects like a twin-tunnel road project in Wayanad, that too at the ecologically sensitive Meppadi region, which has been frequently hit by landslides.
From ecologist Madhav Gadgil to many researchers, who did extensive studies in the wake of the 2018 natural calamities that devastated the state, have stressed the need to redefine Kerala's development agenda. Yet, the government initiates projects that could have serious impact on the ecological sensitive Western Ghats.
An 8.7 kilometre tunnel road from Meppadi in Wayanad to Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode has been conceived as an alternative to the popular Thamarasserry Ghat road. Reducing the travel time by around one hour, the project is expected to ease the traffic congestion along the Ghat road and boost the tourism sector, as per its detailed project report.
Despite strong objections and concerns raised by the ecologists, the Pinarayi Vijayan government is taking forward it as a prestigious project . Those opposing the project are being framed as 'anti-development' campaigners.
The government, often, blames it on climate change and excessive rainfall as reasons for natural calamities. This time too, the excessive rainfall of up to 572 mm over the last couple of days at Meppadi region has been 'cited' as the reason for the Chooralmala - Mundakkai landslide.
Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi (Wayanad nature protection forum) president N Badusha points out that the proposed tunnel road's starting point is hardly two kilometres (aerial distance) from the present landslide spot. Apart from the 2019 Puthumala landslides, the region had witnessed major landslides in 2000 and 1984. Mundakkai also often witnesses minor landslides and landslips during rainy seasons. Going ahead with a tunnel project in such a sensitive region, that too ignoring the repeated warnings of nature, is nothing but blunder, he said.
Kerala Disaster Management Authority former member K G Thara said that it was high time that Kerala redefined its development strategies. "Instead of trying to blindly replicate what is seen in other places, Kerala should think of development methods that suit our nature," she says.
She also pointed out that obstruction in the natural flow of water, felling of trees and activities like extensive quarrying, were obvious triggering factors of landslides.
Madhav Gadgil, who had earlier visited Puthumala region of Meppadi following the 2019 landslide that claimed 17 lives, had specifically pointed out that construction of roads and buildings on the hilly terrain were contributing factors for the landslides.
