What action taken by state govt, CM against gold smugglers, asks Kerala Governor

Khan said that he came to know about this development only after reading what Vijayan told a newspaper, but the CM has access to all the information about it.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:11 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 08:11 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsGold smugglingPinarayi VijayanArif Mohammed Khan

