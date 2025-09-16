Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Where homes become workspaces: Kerala's MSME wave, led by women

With looser regulations and government-backed digital platforms, these household enterprises are beginning to redraw the economic map of the state.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 07:14 IST
India NewsKeralaMSMEentrepreneurshipWomen entrepreneur

Follow us on :

Follow Us