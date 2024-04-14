Woman charred to death in Kerala, perpetrator found hanging

Palakkad: A charred body of a 30-year-old woman was found on a roadside near Pattambi here on Sunday morning, police said.
It is suspected that the woman was stabbed before being set ablaze.
The perpetrator was the victim's former employer, who took his own life shortly after.
"We were alerted by the locals. We reached the spot and found her scooter lying nearby. We identified the body using the scooter. Further investigation is on," police told PTI.
"It seems like they were close. But we are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident. More details will be out after the forensic investigation," they added.
