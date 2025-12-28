<p>Kozhikode, Kerala: A 32-year-old woman who was allegedly hacked by her husband earlier this week died at the Medical College Hospital on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Muneera M K of Pandisala Road, Farook.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident occurred on December 24 at around 9.40 am, when Muneera’s husband Abdul Jabbaar allegedly attacked her with a dagger after she refused his demand for money.</p>.<p>She sustained severe injuries to her head and neck.</p>.Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode makes precautionary landing at Cochin airport.<p>Muneera was immediately rushed to the hospital and had been undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, a police officer said.</p>.<p>Jabbaar was arrested soon after the incident. Police said he is allegedly a drug abuser and had attacked Muneera earlier as well.</p>.<p>A case of attempt to murder was registered against Jabbaar on December 24.</p>.<p>Following Muneera’s death, the charge will be altered to murder, police said. The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added.</p>