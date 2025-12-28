Menu
Woman hacked by husband succumbs to injuries in Kozhikode

According to police, the incident occurred on December 24 at around 9.40 am, when Muneera’s husband Abdul Jabbaar allegedly attacked her with a dagger after she refused his demand for money.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 04:36 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 04:36 IST
India NewsKeralaKozhikode

