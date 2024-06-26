Working in Pakistan does not make one Pakistan citizen: Kerala High Court

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to a 74-year-old person hailing Malappuram in Kerala, the Kerala High Court has quashed the restrictions imposed by the Custodian of Enemy Property for India on a piece of land he purchased from his father who had worked in Pakistan.

A single bench of Justice Viju Abraham cited in the order issued on Monday that a person could not be considered as one from an enemy nation just because he went to an enemy nation in search of a job.

As many as 68 immovable properties in Kerala have been listed by the Custodian of Enemy Property for India as 'enemy properties' and hence the HC order could bring relief to some other similar cases too.

P Ummer Koya, a retired police official hailing from Chettippadi in Malappuram, had approached the Kerala HC last year after the Parappanangadi village officer in Malappuram refused to accept land tax of 20.5 cents for land he purchased from his father Kunji Koya, who had worked in Pakistan for some time.