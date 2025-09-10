Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Would create chaotic situation,' Supreme Court takes exception to Kerala HC directly entertaining pre arrest bails

Dealing with a plea filed by Mohammed Rasal C and another, the court made as absolute an interim protection granted to the petitioners on May 5, 2025.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 13:08 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us