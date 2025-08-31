YouTuber Shajan Skaria assaulted in Kerala

<p>Idukki: Noted YouTuber Shajan Skaria was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified assailants in Thodupuzha in this high-range district of Kerala the previous evening, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Skaria is the owner of the YouTube channel named Marunadan Malayali. He sustained minor injuries in the alleged attack and was admitted to a hospital later.</p>.Two terrorists arrested in J-K’s Poonch, assault rifles, ammo seized.<p>According to the police FIR, the accused blocked the vehicle of Skaria, manhandled him and attempted to murder him.</p>.<p>Thodupuzha police registered a case into the incident under various sections of the BNS and a manhunt is on to nab the accused.</p>