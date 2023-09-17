Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kharge, Rahul wish PM Modi on birthday

Prime Minister Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 05:56 IST

Follow Us

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Prime Minister Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

"My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life", Congress chief Kharge said on X.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday".

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 September 2023, 05:56 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiMallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT