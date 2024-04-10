Kharge writes to President against politicisation of Sainik Schools

Kharge said there were 33 Sainik Schools in the country, which were fully government funded institutions under the Sainik Schools Society (SSS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence.

In 2021, he said, the union government "brazenly initiated the privatisation" of Sainik Schools and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for 40 out of 100 new schools.

Under this scheme, he said, the union government provides an annual fee support of 50% of fee per year from Class VI onwards till class XII and it came to around Rs 1.2 crore per annum among other incentives.

"The report also found that out of the 40 MoUs that have been signed, 62% have been signed with individuals and organisations belonging to the RSS-BJP-Sangh Parivar. This includes a Chief Minister’s family, several MLAs, BJP office-bearers and RSS leaders," Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that it was a "blatant step to politicise" the independent Sainik Schools, which have been the beacon of military leadership and excellence since then.

"It is evident and therefore I ask, if this has been effected to ideologically indoctrinate armed forces at the entry level. No political party has ever done this, as there is general national consensus to keep the valour and courage of our Armed Forces away from partisan politics," he said.

"It is not surprising that the union government has broken this well enshrined convention. Having undermined institutions after institutions, in the grand plan of RSS to hurriedly thrust its ideology, they have dealt a body blow to the very nature and ethos of the armed forces. Imparting ideologically slanted knowledge in such institutions shall not only destroy inclusiveness but also damage the national character of the Sainik Schools, by influencing their character through partisan religious/corporate/family/social/cultural credos," he added.