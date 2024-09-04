Army's two events in Leh to focus on drone solutions in high altitude areas

"HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 will take place at Wari La, near Leh on 17-18 September 17-18. It will be followed by HIMTECH-2024 on September 20-21, an event conceptualised to discuss, demonstrate and discover new avenues for development, incorporation and cross pollination of technology, ideas and innovations with focus on harnessing military technologies for high altitude areas," the Army said in a release.