Judicial inquiry ordered into Leh violence fulfils Ladakh's demand, says Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal

He added that the situation in the Union territory is returning to normal following the unfortunate incident on September 24.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 04:08 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 04:08 IST
