Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh statehood row: Government hopeful of 'desired results' post Leh Apex Body's preconditions

The Home Ministry came out with a brief statement saying the government has always been open to dialogues on Ladakh matters with LAB and KDA.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 16:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 16:12 IST
India NewsGovernmentLadakhLehstatehoodtalks

Follow us on :

Follow Us