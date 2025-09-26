<p>Srinagar: Ladakh’s most prominent activist,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk"> Sonam Wangchuk</a>, was arrested on Friday under the National Security Act (NSA), two days after violent protests in Leh left four people dead and over 90 injured.</p><p>The crackdown marks a sharp escalation in the Union Territory’s statehood agitation, which has been gathering steam since early September.</p><p>Wangchuk’s detention came a day after the Centre cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of his non-profit, the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing alleged irregularities. Officials claimed the group had violated foreign funding rules.</p>.Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO loses FCRA licence as Home Ministry finds fault in handling Rs 9.81 lakh.<p>The activist, however, denied the charge, insisting SECMOL never received foreign donations. “We only engaged in legitimate transactions with the UN and European organisations and paid all taxes,” he said.</p><p>The 2018 Ramon Magsaysay Award winner dismissed both the arrest and the funding allegations as politically motivated. Before his arrest, Wangchuk told reporters: “I am not afraid of being arrested.” Reacting to the Home Ministry’s accusations, he added: “It is as sad as the incident itself. The way they are dealing with the issue in a childish way.”</p><p>Earlier, the Union Home Ministry directly linked Wangchuk to the unrest, accusing him of making provocative speeches—including references to “Arab Spring-style protests” and “Gen Z protests in Nepal”—that allegedly incited mobs.</p>.Ladakh statehood row: Leh simmers after deadly stir; Sonam Wangchuk calls govt action ‘scapegoat tactic’.<p>“A hunger strike was started by Sonam Wangchuk on September 10 stating the demand of (bringing the UT under) 6th schedule (of constitution) and statehood for Ladakh,” the MHA said in a statement. It stressed that the government had “been actively engaged with Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on the same issues” through multiple formal and informal meetings.</p><p>Wangchuk’s hunger strike was aimed at pressing the demand for full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. The strike was called off on September 24, the day protests spiralled into deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Leh—the worst violence the region has witnessed in years.</p>.Ladakh statehood row | Sonam Wangchuk's 'provocative statements' instigated violence: Centre.<p>Authorities have since imposed restrictions on public gatherings, and heavy deployment remains in place in both Leh and Kargil town with dozens of people being detained for questioning.</p><p>The unrest underscores Ladakh’s dramatic political shift since 2019, when residents celebrated the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of the Union Territory. Today, the absence of legislative powers and fears of cultural and demographic dilution have fuelled a groundswell of anger.</p><p>Wangchuk’s arrest is expected to deepen the statehood movement, putting the Centre in a tight spot as it seeks to manage discontent in a strategically sensitive region bordering both China and Pakistan. Speculation is already rife that foreign interests and local political rivalries may be exploiting the unrest, even as Ladakhis rally more vocally for constitutional protections.</p>