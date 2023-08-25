Rahul Gandhi raises China border issue in Ladakh day after Modi-Xi meet

“I visited the whole of Ladakh on my motorcycle over the past week...Ladakh is a strategic place and when I was at Pangong lake, one thing was clear that China had taken over thousands of kilometers of Indian land. Unfortunately, the prime minister during an opposition meeting makes a statement that not an inch of our land was taken away which is 'absolutely false',' he said addressing a public meeting here on the last day of his nine-day tour of Ladakh.

“Every individual of Ladakh knows that China has taken away our land and the prime minister is not speaking the truth,” he alleged.