Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Siachen gets first-ever BTS for mobile communication

Troops will now get connected to their families from their high altitude posts, while performing duties in the coldest and highest battlefield.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 12:17 IST

Follow Us

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has commissioned a new base transceiver station (BTS) in Siachen glacier in Ladakh to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet.

This development was shared by the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting that the new BTS site is located on the high altitude post of the Army.

"Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 6 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps announced on X.

Troops will now get connected to their families from their high altitude posts, while performing duties in the coldest and highest battlefield.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 October 2023, 12:17 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmySiachenLadakhBSNL

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT