Verification patrolling begins in Depsang after India, China complete disengagement

Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 12:04 IST

India NewsChinaDefenceMinistry of External AffairsLACLadakh

