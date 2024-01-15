Is Lakshadweep ready to be a holiday destination? MP says not yet

Amid the row between India and Maldives, which has ensued after some ministers of the island nation made comments on a post by PM Modi that the government has perceived as derogatory, Lakshadweep has gained much attention. Many people, including Indian celebrities, are now promoting Lakshadweep as the new go-to vacation destination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep recently and posted pictures of his tour on X and shared his "exhilarating experience". "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," he wrote.
However, the MP of Lakshadweep, Mohammad Faizal of the NCP, told NDTV that "Chalo Lakshadweep" may not work that well as there is a lack of flights and limited hotel rooms.
He also said "Lakshadweep, being made of coral, is very sensitive and ecologically very fragile."
Lakshadweep has only 10 out of its 36 islands that can be considered inhabited and only 8 to 10 per cent of the population is currently dependent on tourism.
However, the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Ravindran Commission has come up with a plan which they have called the "bible of development". This "integrated island management plan" will look into the "carrying capacity" the island can have to easily accommodate tourists.
Faizal said, "Looking at high-end controlled tourism, the union territory plans to raise maximum revenue from very controlled tourism. The tourists who come in also have to give "consent towards environment".''
After Maldives ministers' comments on India and the row that followed, Indians are considering Lakshadweep over the island nation for vacation, with Bollywood actors cancelling their planned trip to Maldives. However, some, like Ranveer Singh, have made faux pas by promoting Lakhsadweep using photos from Maldvies.
Meanwhile, the President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw all the troops from Maldives and has given a deadline till March 15.