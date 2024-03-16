Petrol, diesel price cut by up to Rs 15.3 in Lakshadweep islands

"This will reduce the retail selling price of petrol and diesel by around Rs 6.90 a litre (Rs 7.60 per litre including 10 per cent VAT), providing benefits to the customer.' Due to barreling costs, markets of Andrott and Kalpeni had higher RSP by around Rs 10 per litre compared to Kavaratti and Minicoy. To equate the price of all islands, the available margin of Rs 7.60 a litre has been distributed across the four islands based on their sales volume," it said.

"This will result in a reduction of retail selling price of petrol and diesel at the main islands, namely Kavaratti and Minicoy, by around Rs 5.2 a litre. In the other islands, namely Andrott and Kalpeni, the retail selling price will be reduced by around Rs 15.3 per litre," read the post.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a post on X thanked IOC 'for extending the benefits of completion of cost recovery of capital expenditure and inter-island price rationalisation to the people of Lakshadweep by reducing fuel prices.'

"The move will improve #EaseofLiving and #EaseofBusiness for the people and ensure a bright future for the islands, which are poised to become major hubs of global tourism. Truly #ViksitBharat," he said.

"It is #ModiKiGuarantee that all parts of the country benefit from good governance," he added.