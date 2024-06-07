Land-for-Job case: CBI files conclusive charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a conclusive charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, news agency ANI reported on Friday.
The charge sheet has been filed against 78 accused including 38 candidates and other persons. The CBI informed the court that the sanction of competent authority is awaited.
Ex-Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members are among the accused in the alleged scam.
The CBI's main allegation is that Lalu Prasad Yadav, as the Union Minister of Railways during the period of 2004-2009, received "financial advantages" in the form of the transfer of landed property in the name of his family members, etc., in lieu of the appointment of "substitutes" in Group "D" posts in various zones of the Indian Railways.
Published 07 June 2024, 11:23 IST