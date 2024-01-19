JOIN US
india

Land-for-job scam: ED issues fresh summons to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav

The duo had skipped the earlier summonses issued in this case.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 11:28 IST

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning at its Patna office in connection with the alleged railways land-for-jobs money laundering case, official sources said on Friday.

While Prasad has been asked to depose on January 29, Tejashwi has been called the next day on January 30. A team went to the official residence of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna to deliver the summons, they said.

The two have been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office on Bank Road in the capital. The duo had skipped the earlier summonses issued in this case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

(Published 19 January 2024, 11:28 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateEDLalu Prasad YadavTejashwi Yadav

