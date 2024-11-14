Home
Large gaps in diagnosis, effective treatment: World's largest number of diabetic patients in India

Worldwide an estimated 83 crore adults had diabetes, a substantial increase of 63 crore from 1990. Of these, over a quarter (21.2 crore) are in India followed by China (14.8 crore).
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 03:22 IST

