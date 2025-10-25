Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Late astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar selected for Vigyan Ratna award

The CSIR Aroma Mission Team, which heralded the Lavender Mission in Jammu and Kashmir, has been named for the Vigyan Team award.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 15:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 15:03 IST
India NewsawardAstrophysics

Follow us on :

Follow Us