Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

‘It’s got to be an inside job’: Jewelry thieves weigh in on Louvre heist

“Let me tell you, they had an inside person,” a former thief said. “An inside person doesn’t mean they even know him. Could it be a girlfriend who’s a tour guide, and she knows, oh, where it is?”
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 16:58 IST
World newsParistheftInterviewJewelsLouvre Pyramid

Follow us on :

Follow Us