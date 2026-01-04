<p>New Delhi: Strongly denouncing the US "aggression" against Venezuela and the "kidnapping" of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, five Left parties on Sunday called for nationwide protests against America, saying Donald Trump's statement that they will capture oil reserves in the Latin American country lay bare the "real intentions" behind the action.</p><p>The parties CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML)L, RSP and All India Forward Bloc urged the Modi government to join the voices of countries across the world condemning the US aggression and stand firmly with Venezuela.</p>.Independent block panchayat member accuses CPI(M) of horse trading.<p>In a joint statement, General Secretaries MA Baby (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-MLL), G Deverajan (AIFB) and Manoj Bhattacharya (RSP) said the US action was an an attack carried out against a sovereign nation in blatant violation of the UN Charter.</p><p>"US President, Donald Trump, in his address stated that they would capture the oil reserves of Venezuela, laying bare the real intentions behind this aggression. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, went a step further and warned that Cuba and Mexico would be their next target," they said. </p><p>"These statements, coming days after the release of the US National Security Strategy 2025, make it clear that US imperialism seeks to impose its hegemony over the entire world, even if it means carrying out military attacks," the leaders said.</p><p>The US wants to impose the Trump corollary of the infamous Monroe doctrine that treats the entire Western Hemisphere as its backyard and run its writ, they said.</p><p>The leaders said that the reports coming from Venezuela indicate that the people are mobilising in large numbers against US aggression and in defence of their country’s sovereignty. </p><p>"We extend our wholehearted support and solidarity with the fighting people of Venezuela. We, the Left parties, call for nationwide protests against US aggression and in solidarity with the people of Latin America. We appeal to all peace-loving, anti-imperialist people of our country to mobilise in large numbers and actively participate in these protests," they said. </p>