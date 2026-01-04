Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Left parties call for nationwide protest, denounces US 'aggression' against Venezuela

The leaders said that the reports coming from Venezuela indicate that the people are mobilising in large numbers against US aggression and in defence of their country’s sovereignty.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsUSIndian PoliticsVenezuelaLeft parties

Follow us on :

Follow Us